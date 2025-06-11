Carers Week On St Helena: 9 – 15 June 2025

St Helena is proud to observe Carers Week from 9 to 15 June 2025, dedicated to recognising the invaluable contributions of unpaid carers across the island. This year’s theme, ‘Working towards an equal society where unpaid carers are truly recognised, valued and supported,’ highlights the critical role these individuals play in our community.

A carer is someone who provides unpaid care and support to a family member, neighbour, or friend living with a disability, illness, mental health condition, addiction, or who needs extra help as they grow older. While paid care professionals are essential, Carers Week specifically shines a light on those who integrate caregiving into their daily lives without financial compensation.

Caring can often be a lonely and isolating experience, and the dedication involved can be immense. During this week, we encourage everyone to reflect on how we can show our support, appreciation, and understanding for these remarkable individuals and their unwavering commitment to their loved ones, extended family, friends, and neighbours.

The St Helena community extends a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all carers, both known and unknown, for the positive difference they make in the lives of others. Your selflessness and compassion are the backbone of our society.

