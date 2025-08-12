Call for Expressions of Interest to Serve on Governance Commission

SHG is inviting expressions of interest from individuals to serve on a Governance Commission. This commission will seek the community’s views on the recommendations in the St Helena Governance Review Report.

This report was recently commissioned to evaluate the effectiveness, transparency and accountability of governance structures pertaining to the ministerial form of government that was introduced in 2021, and was laid on the table at the formal meeting of Legislative Council on 26 June 2025. A copy of the report can be found on the SHG Website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/CoE-St-Helena-Governance-Review-Final-Report-June-2025.pdf.

The Terms of Reference for the Governance Commission are also available on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/Governance-Commission-2025-ToR.pdf.

Interested persons should contact Portfolio Assistant for Central Support Services, Crystal Maggott, on telephone 22470 or via email at crystal.maggott@sainthelena.gov.sh by Friday, 29 August 2025.