Budget Book 2025/26 Published

Following the presentation of the Appropriation Bill 2025 on Thursday 29 May 2025 in Legislative Council, and the budget speech by Minister for the Treasury and Economic Development Portfolios, Mark Brooks, the Budget Book 2025/26 – 2027/28 is now available on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/2025-26-to-2027-28-Budget-Book.pdf.

The Budget Book, formally titled Estimates of Recurrent and Capital Expenditure and Revenue 2025/26 – 2027/28, covers the Government’s forecast revenue and expenditure for the 2025/26 financial year. It also explains the assumptions and methodologies applied where the Government has costed policy decisions.

Within the Budget Book you will find details about overall government finances as well as portfolio-specific finances.

