Air Freight Arrangements to St Helena Island

St Helena Government (SHG) has been receiving a number of complaints from freight forwarders and importers regarding delayed air freight via the Airlink service from Johannesburg. Whilst best efforts are made to ensure air freight arrives on time without delay, there are a number of factors that may impact the ability to get goods to the island using the air service.

Due to contractual commitments, Airlink must prioritise the loading of goods and passengers, designed to ensure the island’s needs are properly met. Goods and passengers are loaded in the following order:

1. Passengers travelling for medical purposes;

2. Mail;

3. Medicines;

4. Fuel Samples;

5. Other passengers;

6. Other cargo and

7. Pets.

As a result, it can often be the case that general cargo will be held back to make space for other goods. Airlink and cargo handlers may also exercise discretion on the ground for live animals, fresh produce and human remains where the ability to store them at the airport in Johannesburg is limited.

To encourage more efficient transportation of other cargo, SHG will be issuing further guidance to all freight forwarders and importers. This is aimed to advise on the correct packaging, labelling procedures, and documentation classification which would reduce the chance of cargo being delayed.

For further clarification regarding air freight arrangements please contact Christina Plato, Civil Aviation Support Officer on 22477 or email Christina.Plato@sainthelena.gov.sh.

