A Chevening Scholarship for Mansiel Falqueza

The Governor’s Office is pleased to announce that Mansiel Falqueza has been awarded a Chevening Scholarship. Mansiel has been accepted at the Coventry University to study for a Master’s degree in Nursing for a period of one year.

Mansiel has worked as a Staff Nurse at the General Hospital since 2019 and has recently covered Oncology.

Mansiel stated

“As I prepare to embark on my MSc in Nursing at Coventry University, I am eager to immerse myself in a programme that focuses on contemporary perspectives of care, nursing issues, research and leadership. More than anything, I look forward to connecting with fellow scholars in the healthcare sector, exchanging insights, and sharing aspirations. Chevening’s extraordinary global network offers a unique platform to build lasting relationships, foster collaboration, and inspire collective change—an opportunity I am deeply honoured to be part of.”

Chevening Scholarships are fully funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and partner organisations and offers first class a study in the UK.

The Chevening programme is aimed at developing leaders and influencers, and those who want to make positive change in their community/country. Chevening allows individuals to grow personally and professionally, through a programme of bespoke events and activities, whilst gaining a prestigious and internationally recognised qualification. Over 1000 scholarships have been awarded this year worldwide.

Applications are now open for the next round of scholarships and will close on 7 October 2025.

For more information on applying visit www.chevening.org or alternatively contact Kerry Lane, Chevening Officer in the Governor’s Office at Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk

Photo :

Successful Candidate – Mansiel Falqueza

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

5 August 2025