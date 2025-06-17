Minister Martin Henry to Attend UKHSA Conference in London

In his final week in office, the Hon. Martin Henry, St Helena’s Minister for Health and Social Care, has been invited to attend and participate in the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) UK Overseas Territories (UKOTs) Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Conference in London. The conference, funded by the FCDO (Overseas Territories Civil Resilience Programme), via UKHSA as the Delivery Partner, is scheduled to take place from 23 to 27 June 2025 and brings together CMOs from across the Territories to focus on Behavioural Science Approaches to Risk Communication, a critical pillar of St Helena’s recently approved Prevention Strategy.

Minister Henry’s attendance at this event is a strategically important step to ensure the continuity and advancement of St Helena’s Public Health initiatives. As the island prepares for a new administration, this conference offers a vital opportunity to showcase St Helena’s commitment to preventative health and the significant work undertaken to date. It also fosters collaboration that will benefit St Helena and other UK Overseas Territories as they collectively progress.

The UKHSA’s support for St Helena and its public health efforts has been, and continues to be, substantial, providing both funding and professional expertise. This support is built on a mutual commitment to improve current health outcomes and foster long-term sustainable strategies.

Minister Henry commented:

“This conference is not about the end of a journey, but the continuation of a commitment that should not be bound by any individual. St Helena is at a critical juncture, but much work has been done in securing important foundations that are critical to success. These have been laid in the hope that they will be built upon by the incoming government. Our work on the Prevention Strategy and our collaboration with UKHSA is a testament to the Government’s dedication to support the health and well-being of our people, both now and into the future.”

Minister Henry’s participation underscores that policy evolution does not pause during governmental transitions. Instead, it ensures that the island remains at the forefront of innovation, strengthening partnerships that are key to providing lasting impact beyond political cycles.

All elements of the visit are fully funded by the UKHSA and will have no impact on St Helena’s approved recurring budget for 2025/26.

SHG

17 June 2025