INVITATION TO TENDER

RUPERT’S DEVELOPMENT – LANDSCAPING

St Helena Government would like to invite suitably experienced contractors to submit tenders for the following contract:

CS-1931-SHG – Rupert’s Development – Landscaping

A site visit to view the works will take place at 09:00 on Friday, 23 May 2025, meeting near the Sea Rescue Building, Rupert’s.

Contractors should note that site visits requested after this date, will not be entertained unless there is a relevant reason why the contractor could not attend the scheduled site visit.

Copies of the tender document and further details can be obtained from the Procurement Officer, Tiffany Lawrence, located at the Top Floor, Post Office Building, Jamestown on telephone no: 25932 or via email through tiffany.lawrence@sainthelena.gov.sh .

Completed tenders should be placed in the Tender Box located on the Top Floor, Post Office Building by 12:00 on Friday, 30 May 2025, clearly marked with the tender number.

Interested parties should note that this opportunity is not being advertised overseas.

13 May 2025