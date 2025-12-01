Governor’s Christmas Card Competition – Winners Announced

1 December 2025
The Governor’s annual Christmas Card Competition, open to all children of primary school age, has once again showcased the creativity and spirit of our island’s young people. We received a fantastic array of wonderful entries from each primary school and are delighted to announce the outcome of this year’s competition.
While every entry deserves recognition, 14 children were given special mention for their engaging and imaginative designs, all of which captured the essence of our community and the festive season. The final vote for the winner occurred at the Governor’s Residence during the King’s Birthday Party on Friday 14 November where 10 shortlisted entries were displayed and every guest was given a vote in a secret ballot.
Special Mentions
- Nathaniel Benjamin, Year 6, Pilling – WINNER
- Madison van Wyk, Year 6, Pilling – RUNNER UP
- Conor Phillips, Year 6, Harford – RUNNER UP
- Georgia Thomas, Year 6, Harford – RUNNER UP
- Zoey Moyce, Year 5, Harford
- Cora Richards, Year 6, Pilling
- Dre Fuller, Year 6, Pilling
- Nashaun Royles, Year 6, Harford
- Sofia Stroud, Year 4, St Paul’s
- Rutendo Nayoto, Year 6, Pilling
- Emma Jacobs, Year 6, Harford
- Elliot Bruneton, Year 6 Pilling
- Holly Bennett, Year 5, Pilling
- Ella-Rose Isaac, Year 5, Harford
We are pleased to announce that Nathaniel Benjamin was selected as the overall winner for the 3rd year! Nathaniel’s artwork will be featured on the Governor’s official Christmas card this year. Nathaniel will be invited to join the Governor for tea to recognise his success along with the three runners up – Madison van Wyk, Georgia Thomas, and Conor Phillips.
All entries will be displayed in the tourism window at The Canister in town over the festive period for all to enjoy the wonderful artwork produced by our talented young people.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the children who took part and to the schools for their support in making this event such a success.
Photos
Winning card – Nathaniel Benjamin
Runner up – Conor Phillips
Runner up – Georgia Thomas
Runner up – Madison van Wyk
