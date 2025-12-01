Governor’s Christmas Card Competition – Winners Announced

The Governor’s annual Christmas Card Competition, open to all children of primary school age, has once again showcased the creativity and spirit of our island’s young people. We received a fantastic array of wonderful entries from each primary school and are delighted to announce the outcome of this year’s competition.

While every entry deserves recognition, 14 children were given special mention for their engaging and imaginative designs, all of which captured the essence of our community and the festive season. The final vote for the winner occurred at the Governor’s Residence during the King’s Birthday Party on Friday 14 November where 10 shortlisted entries were displayed and every guest was given a vote in a secret ballot.

Special Mentions

Nathaniel Benjamin, Year 6, Pilling – WINNER

Madison van Wyk, Year 6, Pilling – RUNNER UP

Conor Phillips, Year 6, Harford – RUNNER UP

Georgia Thomas, Year 6, Harford – RUNNER UP

Zoey Moyce, Year 5, Harford

Cora Richards, Year 6, Pilling

Dre Fuller, Year 6, Pilling

Nashaun Royles, Year 6, Harford

Sofia Stroud, Year 4, St Paul’s

Rutendo Nayoto, Year 6, Pilling

Emma Jacobs, Year 6, Harford

Elliot Bruneton, Year 6 Pilling

Holly Bennett, Year 5, Pilling

Ella-Rose Isaac, Year 5, Harford

We are pleased to announce that Nathaniel Benjamin was selected as the overall winner for the 3rd year! Nathaniel’s artwork will be featured on the Governor’s official Christmas card this year. Nathaniel will be invited to join the Governor for tea to recognise his success along with the three runners up – Madison van Wyk, Georgia Thomas, and Conor Phillips.

All entries will be displayed in the tourism window at The Canister in town over the festive period for all to enjoy the wonderful artwork produced by our talented young people.

We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the children who took part and to the schools for their support in making this event such a success.

Photos

Winning card – Nathaniel Benjamin

Runner up – Conor Phillips

Runner up – Georgia Thomas

Runner up – Madison van Wyk

