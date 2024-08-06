New Health Initiative To Improve Prison Conditions

HM Prison is introducing new initiatives to continue to address concerns about the existing prison environment. Inmates currently have limited access to natural light and ventilation and independent inspections have highlighted the need for increased outdoor time for inmates.

To improve the well-being of prisoners, a four-week trial will commence on Sunday, 11 August 2024. A selected group of inmates will have supervised access to the Jamestown swimming pool from 08:30 to 09:30 on Sundays.

This program aims to offer physical and mental health benefits through swimming, a recognised form of exercise.

The trial is a collaborative effort between HM Prison, Swimming Pool Management and SHG. Public pool hours remain unchanged, with the pool opening at 10:00 on Sundays. The prison will cover the costs of pool usage during the trial period.

