Covid-19 Vaccination Clinics

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held during June 2023.

To be eligible to receive a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 Bivalent vaccine you must:

Be aged 18 years and over; and

Have not received a COVID-19 vaccination within the past three months

The clinic will take place at:

Date Time Location Friday 16 June 2023 10am – 12pm Jamestown Community Centre

Any persons who are housebound and are unable to attend the clinic are asked to contact Grace Richards by telephone on 25818 or via email through grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh.

You are reminded to please bring along your yellow vaccination cards for recording purposes. If you do not bring along your cards you will not receive your vaccination.

Any persons who have misplaced their yellow vaccination cards are asked to please contact Grace Richards prior to attending the clinic.

Let’s continue to protect ourselves, to protect St Helena.