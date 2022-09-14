St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

14 September 2022

The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings on the following days at 7 pm:

Wednesday 21st SeptemberKingshurst Community Centre  
Tuesday 27th SeptemberSt Michael’s Church, Ruperts
Wednesday 28th SeptemberSt Mary’s Church, the Briars
Wednesday 28th SeptemberLevelwood (Venue TBC)
Monday 3rd OctoberSandy Bay Community Centre  
Tuesday 4th OctoberBlue Hill Community Centre  
Wednesday 5th OctoberJamestown Community Centre  
Monday 10th OctoberHarford Community Centre
Wednesday 12th OctoberHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre  

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have. Councillors will also take this opportunity to seek your views on the review of the Expert Election Mission report. Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views

