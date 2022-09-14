The public is advised that Elected Members will hold a round of constituency meetings on the following days at 7 pm:

Wednesday 21st September Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday 27th September St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Wednesday 28th September St Mary’s Church, the Briars Wednesday 28th September Levelwood (Venue TBC) Monday 3rd October Sandy Bay Community Centre Tuesday 4th October Blue Hill Community Centre Wednesday 5th October Jamestown Community Centre Monday 10th October Harford Community Centre Wednesday 12th October Half Tree Hollow Community Centre

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your District Representative and raise any issues you might have. Councillors will also take this opportunity to seek your views on the review of the Expert Election Mission report. Councillors look forward to meeting with you and hearing your views