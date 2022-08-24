Jacob’s Ladder rehabilitation site works to commence

St Helena Government has recently entered into a contract with Ambledale Workshop Ltd for the rehabilitation works of Jacob’s Ladder, including the steps, metal structure, inclined plane, and adjoining walls.

The public is advised that rehabilitation site works will commence from Tuesday, 30 August 2022. Therefore, Jacob’s Ladder will be closed to all members of the public from this time and all site signage and security should be adhered to.

Completion of these works are programmed for the end of December 2022, provided that there are no unforeseen delays.

The public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

SHG

24 August 2022