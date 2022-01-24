EDUCATION IS A HUMAN RIGHT, A PUBLIC GOOD, AND A PUBLIC RESPONSIBILITY

The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 24 January as International Day of Education, in celebration of the role of education for peace and development.

St Helena Government’s Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio takes pride in being able to provide an inclusive education system free of charge to all children on St Helena, giving them the opportunity to access their right to education. We teach our children that with this right comes responsibility. The responsibility to themselves to take advantage of the opportunities presented and to do their best and their responsibility to others to support them on their learning journey.

It is our mission to ‘improve the lives of all within our community and help the Island thrive’. We aim to do that by ensuring that all of the people on St Helena have equal opportunity to education and that we support them in achieving their individual goals, whatever they might be.

Today we celebrate and are appreciative of the educational opportunities and support that we all have on St Helena. These include:

Early Years Education which includes Nursery education for children from the age of 3 years

Compulsory education for children from 5 – 16 years

An Apprenticeship Programme for all 16 – 18 year old children which includes Post School Education

Adult learning and development through the St Helena Community College

Support for careers advice and guidance through Career Access St Helena

A Public Library Service

An Inclusion Service which supports our children with Special Educational Needs and Difficulties (SEND)

A Teacher Training Sector which supports the professional development of all teaching staff

The Scholarship Committee – which supports persons interested in furthering their studies through undergraduate and Masters Degrees

The St Helena Research Institute – which is responsible for the management and endorsement of research pertaining to St Helena.

Portfolio Director of Education, Skills and Employment, Wendy Benjamin, said:

“Education should not be taken for granted. It is an opportunity that must be valued. I encourage you to take advantage of the opportunities available to you. Visit or contact us and see how we can support you on your educational journey both personally and professionally.”

To mark the occasion of International Day of Education, Career Access is having an Open Day at their offices in New Porteous House, Jamestown, today, Monday 24 January, until 2pm. Take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the role of Career Access and how the team can support you.

24 January 2022