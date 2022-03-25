COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination for Passengers Departing on Sunday, 27 March 2022

The Health Services Directorate would like to remind passengers booked on the Airlink flight scheduled to depart St Helena on Sunday, 27 March 2022, that if you have received any of your COVID-19 vaccinations on-Island, it is mandatory that you contact the COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, for a copy of a Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination Letter before your departure. You will be required to provide Grace with your passport details and your date of birth for the letter.

Grace can be contacted via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

Passengers are also advised to take their yellow vaccination cards for additional proof of vaccination. You will need these documents to enter South Africa (SA).

SA Authorities require passengers aged between 5 and 18 years to also be fully vaccinated (two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine), anyone of this age that is not fully vaccinated will then be required on arrival to SA to provide a negative PCR test result, taken within 72 hours prior to their departure for SA.

The Health Services Directorate is aware that there will be young persons aged between 5 and 18 years who will have not received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Parents of any children between this age who are booked to travel on Sunday, 27 March, who have not received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are advised to contact Grace Richards immediately on the contact details above in order to arrange for a PCR test to be carried out.

The booking agents on-Island will also be in contact with persons booked to travel.

25 March 2022