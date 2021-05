The Port Control Office at the Jamestown Wharf will be closed on Tuesday, 11 May 2021.

During this closure Port Control staff can be reached on VHF channels 14 and 16 or on mobile number: 61784.

The Office will reopen as normal at 8.30am on Wednesday, 12 May 2021.

The public is thanked in advance for their cooperation.

SHG

7 May 2021

https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh