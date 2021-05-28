ST HELENA WEEKLY POLICE REPORT, 17 – 23 MAY 2021

During the period of Monday, 17 May, to Sunday, 23 May 2021, the St Helena Police Service dealt with a total of forty five reports, resulting in three arrests.



One person was arrested for being in possession of indecent images and was dealt with by Officers.



One person was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has now been charged to appear before the Magistrates Court.



The third person was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and for assaulting a Police Officer. The person was charged to appear before the Magistrates Court and was discharged conditionally.



Other reports included a road traffic accident, harassment which was dealt with by the Officer, and a person who was found drunk in public. The person was later dealt with by Officers and was issued with a caution. There were also two thefts and one road traffic accident reported. These incidents are still under investigation.



Police Officers also assisted with funerals as well as issued summons and court letters.



The St Helena Police Service would like to thank the community and partnering agencies for their continued support and assistance in keeping St Helena safe.

SHG

28 May 2021