St Helena Weekly Police Report

During the period of Monday, 2 August, to Sunday, 8 August 2021, St Helena Police dealt with a total of 48 reports resulting in five arrests.



One person was arrested for Theft and is now charged to appear before the Court.



One person was arrested for Affray and is now on Police conditional bail.



One person was arrested for Threats to Kill and is now on Police conditional bail.



One person was arrested for Breach of Bail for failing to stop at the scene of a Road Traffic Accident, Witness Intimidation and Assault. The person appeared before the Court but is now on conditional bail set by the Court.



One person was arrested for Breach of the Peace, Assault to a Police Officer and Resisting Arrest they are now remanded.



Other reports included Theft, Burglary, Harassment and a domestic incident which is currently under investigation.



This week Police carried out a number of Community Engagements such as serving summons and court letters as well as providing assistance to the medical team.



Until next time, have a good week and stay safe!

SHG

11 August 2021