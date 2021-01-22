St Helena Police Report – 11 January 2021 – 17 January 2021

During the week Monday, 11 January to Sunday, 17 January 2021, Police dealt with a total of 36 reports, resulting in three arrests.

One person was arrested for assault and was charged pending a court appearance.

One person was arrested for a sexual offence, they were subsequently bailed and this matter is being investigated.

One person was arrested for assault, threats to kill and criminal damage. They were interviewed and bailed pending further investigations.

Further reports included road traffic collisions, animals not being under proper control, fire alarms in the Jamestown area which were dealt with by the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service (SHF&RS) who later established they were false alarms, a concern for a person’s safety whereby the mental health team were called to support the individual, and a fire which was dealt with by the SHF&RS.

As per normal duties, Police carried out community engagement and served summons as well as court letters. In addition, Police assisted with the Titan Airways charter flight which arrived and departed safely.

