Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio Staff Acknowledged At Special Recognition Event

The Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio held a Recognition Event on the evening of Friday, 3 December 2021, at Marble Hall, to acknowledge the many years of public service across the Portfolio – from five years of service all the way up to (and beyond) 40 years of service in safeguarding the Island’s community.

The event recognised almost 60 staff members who all received certificates. Many had spent decades in front-line services. For example four person’s combined service accounted for almost 150 years in protecting the community, while the nine longest serving members had almost 300 years in the Public Service.

Portfolio Director, Alex Mitham, commented:

“As this was a new Portfolio I felt it important to bring everyone together to showcase and appreciate staff dedication and commitment.

“It is humbling to see so many give their time to the Public Service, putting others first, dedicating themselves to safeguarding the community.

“While it may be a new Portfolio, and covers a wide variety of roles – one thing unites them all – the dedication to helping and protecting St Helena’s community. Thank you to everyone on the front line.”

Minister for Safety, Security & Home Affairs, Jeffrey Ellick, added:

“Recognition is a major part of valuing employees and encouraging employees to continue with their profession. Valuing our people was one of the main areas of my campaign, it’s pleasing to see that this Portfolio is doing just that. Within this Portfolio staff are primarily frontline, always on the sharp end, where others fear to tread, you walk that road every day. Congratulations to all awardees on your achievements.

“Well done and continue with the good work, but most of all thank you for the dedication and being there for the community of St Helena.”

8 December 2021