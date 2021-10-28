Ruperts Wharf Cargo Handling Facility – Update

Works are progressing on the Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity Main Container Yard in Lower Ruperts.

AMD Engineering has completed the setting out of the site and excavation (see photo) has commenced with 10% of the excavation completed.

The Container Freight Station contract which is being carried out by Isaacs Contractors is also progressing well. Excavation of the site (see photo) is currently at 5%, with lean mix now insitu in some of the sections.

Health and Safety is also managed to strict requirements and we are pleased to report that there have not been any incidents to date.

A reminder to the public that a site office has been established in Lower Ruperts within the Garden Wall area. Site Supervisor, Paul Loosely, is on-site and can be contacted on tel: 25482 if members of the public have any immediate queries.

Container Freight Station site being excavated

Port Control, Customs and Biosecurity Main Container Yard site being excavated

SHG

28 October 2021