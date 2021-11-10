Restricted Access To Jamestown Wharf

The following is a Public Announcement from Port Control:

The Jamestown Wharf will be closed to all members of the public on Friday, 12, Saturday, 13, and Sunday, 14 November 2021, due to the arrival of the MV Helena (voyage 46) and subsequent cargo operations.

Access to the Jamestown Wharf will be strictly prohibited and is limited only to those who have made prior arrangements with Port Control.

The MV Helena will remain alongside Ruperts Jetty until her departure on Sunday, 14 November 2021.

The whole of Lower Ruperts, including the beach area, will be closed to the public whilst the ship is in port.

SHG

10 November 2021