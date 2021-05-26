Police Appeal for Information – Burglary at Post & Customer Services Centre

St Helena Police are currently investigating a burglary at the Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown. This incident occurred between 1.30pm on Saturday, 22May, and 8am on Tuesday, 25 May 2021.

Entry was gained and property damaged. A Ford Transit Connect Van, registration number, SHG 42, was stolen from the premises and then returned at an unknown time.

Anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in this area or saw SHG 42 being driven between Saturday afternoon and Tuesday morning are encouraged to urgently contact the Police, regardless of how minor they may consider their information.

The Police can be contacted via tel: 22626 or email: emergencycontrol@helanta.co.sh.

The community is thanked for their assistance.

