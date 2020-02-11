SHG Invites Expressions Of Interest For St Helena Electronic Communications Providers

St Helena Government (SHG) is currently seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) from International Communications Providers to deliver voice and data communication services to St Helena from 1 January 2023.

In line with the Island’s Digital Strategy to connect the world with St Helena and make economic and social progress for our community now and for future generations, SHG is looking for electronic communication providers who share this vision to ensure that the fibre optic cable delivers intended benefits to the whole community.

The EOI takes into consideration a fibre optic cable going live in 2022 and the existing licence termination on 31 December 2022.

Communications Providers will be expected to provide the following services:

1. Residential/Voice & Data Services

2. Local Business Voice & Data Services

3. Government Voice & Data Services

4. Teleport & Data Centre on-Island and International Connectivity

5. Mobile Services

6. Television Service

7. Internet Service, to include: DNS Hosting Services, Managed Firewall Services, Managed Mail Filtering, Domain Hosting Services, Web Hosting, Internet Access and Internet Transit.

Improved connectivity features across all of the National Goals as set out in the Island’s Ten Year Plan and achieves the SEDP goal to Develop the Digital Economy. The Digital Strategy underpins the Ten Year Plan to improve the Island’s health, education, economy and communications, building on our unique location which is attractive to investors and tourists alike, as well as crucially helping to retain and attract St Helenians on and to the Island.

11 February 2020