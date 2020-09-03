Upper Rupert’s Valley Drainage Channel and Culvert Project

Works on the Drainage Channel and Culvert in Upper Rupert’s Valley started in July 2020 by contractor AMD Engineering

The area has been identified as a relocation site for existing businesses in Lower Rupert’s

The Channel and Culvert will allow surface water to be intercepted and channelled around the site

Construction works on the Drainage Channel and Culvert in Upper Rupert’s Valley have been ongoing since the start of July 2020 by AMD Engineering, who was successfully awarded the contract following an open procurement process.

This area in Upper Rupert’s Valley has been identified as a suitable location to relocate existing businesses from Lower Rupert’s Valley as part of the overall Rupert’s Development Project.

The location in Upper Rupert’s however is prone to flooding due to a lack of drainage measures in place and would be unsuitable to use as a direct relocation in its current state.

The Channel and Culvert will allow for surface water from the associated catchment area to be intercepted and channelled around the site, linking into the existing earth channel constructed by Basil Read during the Airport Project.



The area in Upper Rupert’s Valley where works are being carried out by AMD Engineering



The Channel and Culvert is currently being constructed out of reinforced concrete being poured in a continuously moving form; or slip form. The overall size of the finished structure will be approximately 211 metres in length.

Despite recent unfavourable weather conditions, works are progressing ahead of schedule.

SHG

3 September 2020