Social & Community Development Committee Meeting

SCDC gives initial consideration to the Elections Ordinance Review report

Committee approves Public Service Provision Policy

Visits planned to residential care homes on-Island

The monthly meeting of the Social & Community Development Committee (SCDC) took place on Wednesday, 12 August 2020.

The Committee gave initial consideration to the Elections Ordinance Review report provided by the Sub-Committee, which will be further considered at the next SCDC meeting. Included in the Terms of Reference for the Sub-Committee were to consider whether there is any appetite in the community to lower the voting age to 16 years and to see if the Elections process can be modernised.

The Committee approved the Public Service Provision Policy, subject to a few amendments. This Policy sets out the intentions of St Helena Government in relation to providing funding to public bodies established and regulated under law which deliver critical services, for example the Public Solicitor’s Office and the Equality & Human Rights Commission.

The Committee was pleased that the Social Policy Planner had arrived on-Island and that her top priority was to begin reviewing the definition of ‘Household’ as part of the Social Security Ordinance review.

The Committee was updated on progress on the Non-Government Organisations’ (NGO) budgets which are subject to ongoing examination in consultation with each NGO.

The Committee will be planning visits to the residential care homes on-Island – Princess Royal Community Care Centre, Ebony View, Deason’s Centre and Cape Villa – to show support and better understand their challenges and issues so that the Committee are better placed when making decisions.

The Children & Adults Social Care Directorate informed the Committee of key issues they were facing, such as the growing demands on services, particularly because of an increasing aging population and the challenges with budget constraints at a time of ever increasing social demands.

