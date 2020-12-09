SHG Opening Hours Over The Festive Season

Corporate Services Post & Customer Service Centre Closed from 12 noon on Thursday, 24th December until 0830 on Tuesday, 29th December to 12 noon and will reopen on Wednesday, 30 December as per usual at 0830 to 1600. Closed from 12 noon on the 31st December 2020 to 1st January 2021 inclusive.

Customs Open Tuesday 22nd December 2020 from 0830 – 12 noon Open Wednesday 23rd December 2020 from 0830 to 1500 Closed from Thursday 24th December 2020 to 3 January 2021 inclusive. (Officers will be on call for vessel clearance)

Port Control Closed 24th December 2020 to 3rd January 2021 inclusive – Emergencies only. Harbour Master can be contacted in an emergency on VHF channel 14 or mobile numbers 61784/65661/64623 or home 24817 during the festive period, also via the police control room on 22626.

Income Tax Closed 24th December 2020 to 1st January 2021 inclusive.

Social Security Closed 23rd December 2020 to 1st January 2021 inclusive.

Corporate Services, The Castle Closed from 1 pm on the 24th December until 0830 on Tuesday, 29th December. The Castle will open from 0830 to 12 noon on the 29th, 30th & 31st December 2020. Normal opening hours will resume on Monday, 4 January 2021. The SHG Archives will close at 12 noon on the 24th December until Monday, 4th January 2021.

Judicial Services Closed from 1230 on Thursday, 24th December to Monday, 4th January 2021 inclusive.

Airport Access Office Closed on 24th December 2020 until 4th January 2021 inclusive. Throughout this period, the officer on call can be contacted on mobile number 51461.

Education & Employment St Helena Community College The St. Helena Community College will close on Monday 21st December and re-open on Monday, 4th January 2021. Enquiries during the festive period can be made to Mrs Angela Benjamin Tel: Home 24544 or mobile 51282 and for the period Tuesday 29th December through to Friday 31st December 2020 Mr Frazer Stone can be contacted, based in Carnarvon Court on Telephone number 22607.

Public Library Closed from Wednesday, 23rd December 2020 and will re-open on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Schools All schools will close for the Christmas holidays from Friday 11th December 2020 and will re-open on Monday 11th January 2021. The first teaching day will be on Tuesday 12th January 2021 as Monday 11th January is a Staff Development Day.

Health Administration Wednesday, 23rd December 2020 – Open from 0830 to 12 noon only*. 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st December 2020 – Closed* [* Note : Staff on call. Contactable via the Hospital Switchboard on 22500].

Mental Health Services 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st December 2020 – Normal Working Hours.

Dental Department – Emergency Clinics 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st December 2020 – Open from 0830 to 12 noon only* [* Note : On each of these days the Department will be open for emergencies from 0830 to 0930 and for pre-booked appointments from 1030 to 12 noon].

Environmental Health 24th, 29th, 30th and 31st December 2020 – Closed* [* Note : Staff on call. Contactable via the Hospital Switchboard on 22500].

Community Nursing Services 23rd, 24th, 29th and 31st December 2020 – Open from 0830 to 1230 only* Wednesday, 30th December 2020 – Closed [* Note : Open for Nurse Triage in the Jamestown Outpatient Clinic only. Essential Community Nursing services, which include home visits and Palliative Care will be conducted throughout the festive period, as required].

Pharmacy 23rd December 2020 – Open from 0830 to 1330 only 24th December 2020 – Open from 0900 to 1200 only 29th and 31st December 2020 – Open from 1000 to 1300 only Wednesday, 30th December 2020 – Closed. [Note: Routine repeat prescriptions should be collected by 13:00hrs on 23rd December. Opening during the holiday period will be restricted to dealing with booked GP appointments and unforeseen emergencies only.]

Laboratory 24th, 29th and 31st December 2020 – Open from 0830 to 1300 only* Wednesday, 30th December 2020 – Normal Working Hours [* Note : Staff on call for emergencies only].

General Hospital – Emergency Department Open 24 hours a day for Emergencies only.

Doctor’s clinics Jamestown Outpatients (pre-booked appointments) 23rd, 24th, 29th and 31st December 2020 – Open from 0930 to 1230 only* Wednesday, 30th December 2020 – Closed [* Note : Open for pre-booked appointments only].

Children & Adults Social Care Administration – Brick House Closed from Thursday, 24th December to Thursday, 31st December 2020. Office Open on 29-31 December 2020 and will respond to emergency issues only.

Children’s Social Care Closed on Public Holidays. Emergency on-call service on 61713

Adult’s Social Care Closed on Public Holidays. Emergency on-call service on 64326

Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Essex House Closed on Thursday, 24th December 2020 to Monday, 4th January 2021 – Reception can be contacted on 22270 except on Public Holidays.

Scotland Thursday, 24th December 2020 to 4th January 2021 will see most operations and the offices closed. Information for emergency call-out services and other key services for ANRD and Waste Management is listed below.

ANRD Agricultural Services – Veterinary Emergency calls – 62039 or 26162 Agricultural Services – Forestry call 24432/62701, 24791 or 64024

Waste Management Services Domestic & Commercial Waste Collection and Disposal: All domestic and commercial waste collection and disposal services throughout December 2020 – 1st January 2021 will remain unchanged. Clinical Waste Collection and Disposal: All clinical waste collection and disposal services throughout December 2020 – 1st January 2021 will remain unchanged. Horse Point Landfill Site: will remain open 24/7. COVID-19, Bio-security and Ad-hoc Hazardous Waste Incineration: services can be requested through Anthony Henry – Waste Management Services Supervisor – Mobile 66380 (the relevant booking forms must also be completed before service delivery). Waste Management Issues: please contact Anthony Henry – Waste Management Services Supervisor – Mobile 66380.

Infrastructure & Transport Housing On Call Services from Thursday, 24th December 2020 to Monday, 4th January 2021. Call 67837 or 24217/63753.

Police Police Headquarters Throughout the Christmas holiday period, normal operational Policing and Emergency response will be available. For any emergencies call telephone number 999, you may be asked for further details of the emergency, always give your contact details and location.

Fire The fire service office will operate as per normal on the 29th, 30th & 31st December 2020 with normal response procedures for all emergencies.

Prison Open as usual with the following exceptions: No visits: 25/12/20 – Christmas Day 26/12/20 – Boxing Day 01/01/21 – New Year’s Day

Immigration Thursday, 24th December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Tuesday, 29th December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Wednesday, 30th &December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Thursday, 31st December 2020 – open from 0800 to 12 noon. Please contact the Police Office at Coleman House on Tel 22626 should you have an Immigration query outside of the opening hours stated above.

Emergency Planning Open on 24th December 2020 from 0800 to 12 noon. Tuesday, 29th December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Wednesday, 30th &December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Thursday, 31st December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon. In an Emergency the response will be via 999.

Sea Rescue Open on 24th December 2020 from 0800 to 12 noon. Tuesday, 29th December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Wednesday, 30th &December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon Thursday, 31st December 2020 open from 0800 to 12 noon. In an Emergency the response will be via 999.