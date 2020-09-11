September Charter Flight Delayed

The Charter flight from the UK, operated by Titan Airways, scheduled to arrive at St Helena Airport on Monday, 14 September 2020, has unfortunately been delayed due to poor weather conditions forecast for the Island early next week.

We are expecting an initial delay of two days, all times and other arrangements remain the same at this time.

All passengers are currently being contacted.

Further updates will be provided in due course.

SHG

11 September 2020