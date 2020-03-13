Re-Opening Of Ladder Hill Road And Shy Road

Ladder Hill Road and Shy Road will re-open as normal from Monday, 16 March 2020. This is due to CAN France having completed drilling and grouting of anchor works on the hill sides above Ladder Hill Road more swiftly than expected.

Later this month (date still to be confirmed), another two-day road closure will be required to hoist and erect the rockfall barriers with the helicopter. A public announcement will be published once the dates are known.

SHG / CAN France / Fairhurst

13 March 2020