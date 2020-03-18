Police Appeal For Information – Theft Of Vegetables And Sewage Pipe Damage

St Helena Police are currently investigating the theft of vegetables in the Longwood, Deadwood and Colt Sheds areas.

Any information, regardless of how minor it may seem, can be provided in the strictest of confidence to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or email: brittney.coleman@sainthelena.gov.sh. Alternatively, you can speak with a Police Officer of your choice.

St Helena Police are also appealing to the public for information relating to criminal damage caused to a sewage pipe below the area of the children’s playground in New Ground.

Any information that can be provided to Police will be treated with the strictest of confidence. Information can be provided to Police Headquarters on tel: 22626 or email: charlene.john@sainthelena.gov.sh, quoting incident report number HEHN00005503.

18 March 2020

