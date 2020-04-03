Exco Meeting – Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 7 April 2020, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda items:

St Helena Equality & Human Rights Commission Framework Agreement

Development Application – Proposed Extension for a Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, General Hospital

Development Application – Renewal of Development Permission 2012/66 and 2015/119 (SHELCO) at Broad Bottom

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available here.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of the ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Derek Thomas, Russell Yon and Clint Beard.

Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

#StHelena #ExCoMeeting

SHG

3 April 2020