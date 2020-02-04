Social & Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, 20 January 2020

Committee endorses additional amendment to the Saint Helena National Trust Regulations

Draft Policy on the Immigration Ordinance review expected soon

Elections Ordinance to be considered for updating

Public Consultation on Fixed Penalty Notices going well

The Social & Community Development Committee (SCDC) endorsed an additional amendment to the Saint Helena National Trust Regulations to provide for the members of the Trust to appoint an auditor, by ordinary resolution at each annual general meeting, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting. The Committee endorsed this amendment for onward submission to the Governor in Council for approval.

The Committee noted that it should shortly receive for consideration a draft policy on the Immigration Ordinance review.

A preliminary discussion with the Returning Officer/Registration Officer took place as a start in a process that should see the Elections Ordinance reviewed over the months ahead.

Whilst attendance at the Fixed Penalty Notice public consultation sessions have so far been low, the quality of discussions has been excellent. Anyone wishing to make any comment on the new Criminal Justice (Fixed Penalty Notice) Bill, 2019 may do so in writing to the Secretary, Nicole Plato, Social & Community Development Committee at the Castle, Jamestown, or via email: nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 21 February 2020.

The Committee met with and welcomed new staff member, Shepard Mwamuka, Locum Social Worker (Children’s Social Care).

#StHelena #SCDC

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt /

SHG

4 February 2020