The public is advised that the constituency meetings originally scheduled to take place throughout February have been postponed until March.

These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place on the following dates and times:

Venue Date Kingshurst Community Centre Monday, 2 March Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 4 March Blue Hill Community Centre Thursday, 5 March St Mary’s Church, The Briars Friday, 6 March St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Monday, 9 March Jamestown Community Centre Tuesday, 10 March Levelwood Venue (TBC) Wednesday, 11 March Sandy Bay Community Centre Thursday, 12 March Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Friday, 13 March

SHG

4 February 2020