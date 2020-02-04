4 February 2020
The public is advised that the constituency meetings originally scheduled to take place throughout February have been postponed until March.
These meetings are an opportunity for members of the public to meet with their Councillors and raise any issues they might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
Constituency meetings will take place on the following dates and times:
|Venue
|Date
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Monday, 2 March
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 4 March
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Thursday, 5 March
|St Mary’s Church, The Briars
|Friday, 6 March
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Monday, 9 March
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Tuesday, 10 March
|Levelwood Venue (TBC)
|Wednesday, 11 March
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Thursday, 12 March
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Friday, 13 March
SHG
4 February 2020