Side Path Road Closure -Wednesday, 29 January 2020

The following is a Public Announcement from the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate:

The Highways Authority has given approval for Side Path Road to be closed from 9am to 3pm on Wednesday, 29 January 2020.

This closure is to allow the Roads Section to carry out repairs to the retaining wall on Side Path Road.

During this closure, appropriate signage will be in place and only emergency services will be granted access.

For the duration of this closure, the diversion route will be via Constitution Hill Road.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.

SHG

21 January 2020