The following is a Public Announcement from the Emergency Planning Department:

The Emergency Planning Department would like to inform the public that a north-westerly swell is forecast for St Helena on Sunday, 12 January 2020.This may result in unsettled sea conditions in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay.

Due care and attention should be taken when swimming in James Bay and Rupert’s Bay during this time.

To avoid damage to vehicles, drivers are asked to take care when parking near the safety rails at the Seafront.

Port Control will be monitoring sea conditions and may restrict access to the Seafront, Wharf and Rupert’s Jetty areas if necessary.

SHG

9 January 2020