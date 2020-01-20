ExCo Meeting

20 January 2020
TUESDAY, 21 JANUARY 2020
Executive Council will meet tomorrow, Tuesday 21 January 2020, at 11.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following Open Agenda item:
- St Helena National Trust (Amendment) Regulations, 2020
This paper (ExCo Memo) is available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.
Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of any ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh
Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Russell Yon.
Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.
SHG
