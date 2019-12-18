Statistics Update: Population, Benefits, Exchange Rates and Climate

Several statistical updates have been released on December 17, 2019 as follows:

Population, up to November 2019

Benefits, up to November 2019

Exchange rates, up to November 2019

Climate, up to November 2019

Additional statistical series and indicators are available at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/, and published statistical reports, including Statistical Bulletins, can be found on the statistics reports and publications page of the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/st-helena/statistics/statistics-reports-and-publications/.

We welcome comments and suggestions on any of the statistics published by the Statistics Office. Please email: statistics@sainthelena.gov.sh, call tel: 22138, or visit the office in person on the first floor of the Castle, Jamestown.