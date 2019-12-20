Criminal Justice (Fixed Penalty Notice) Bill, 2019 – Public Consultation

The Social & Community Development Committee will be conducting Public Consultation Meetings on the new Criminal Justice (Fixed Penalty Notice) Bill, 2019 from 9 January 2020.

This legislation will create a Fixed Penalty Notice regime. At present most offences are dealt with by way of a criminal prosecution or a police caution. Fixed Penalty Notices will provide for minor offences to be treated as civil penalties and can be used to avoid a criminal record for the offender.

Please see below planned Public Consultation meetings:

Date Venue Time Thursday, 9 January HTH Community Centre 7pm Monday, 13 January Jamestown Community Centre 7pm Tuesday, 14 January Levelwood, Silver Hill Bar 7pm Wednesday, 15 January Harford Community Centre 7pm Thursday, 16 January Blue Hill Community Centre 7pm Monday, 20 January Kingshurst Community Centre 7pm Tuesday, 21 January Sandy Bay Community Centre 7pm

Anyone wishing to make any comment on the new Criminal Justice (Fixed Penalty Notice) Bill, 2019 may do so in writing to the Secretary, Nicole Plato, Social & Community Development Committee at the Castle, Jamestown or via nicole.plato@sainthelena.gov.sh by no later than Friday, 21 February 2020.

The draft legislation is available in hard copy at the Customer Service Centre and the Public Library in Jamestown and is also available on the SHG Website via the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-consultation/

Social & Community Development Committee

20 December 2019